Nine cats rescued by Animal Resources from a cat hoarding situation in Northeast Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly a dozen cats are in the care of Alachua County Animal Services after they were rescued from a home on NE 3rd Street and 11th Avenue in Gainesville.

“I noticed a little smell when I walked by, but I didn’t notice any cats,” said Elizabeth Mosley.

The smell coming from the house was ammonia, and at least 15 cats were inside the home.

Today, Alachua County Animal Resources went in to rescue the cats from what they consider a hoarding situation.

“We’ve been working with this resident for quite a while now and had some concerns over the latest welfare check on the animals,” said the Director of Animal Resources, Julie Johnson, “and so we decided to try and do a more in-depth check.”

A haz-mat team was called in to help due to the ammonia smell.

The team that included GPD and Gainesville Fire Rescue found nine cats alive, two more dead and were unable to safely capture four more.

Multiple people in the neighborhood say that they’ve seen animal control coming to the house every few weeks over the past few months.

“So we didn’t know the count [of cats living inside],” said Tim Dalrymple, “but what we did know is that animal control has been coming with police and other city officials for the past five or six months, almost once every three weeks and trying to intervene. And they don’t really tell us what’s going on so we don’t know, but we know there’s a problem.”

Neighbors say the situation comes as no surprise.

“Well...Looking at the house I feel like something was going on,” said Mosley, “but I didn’t know what was going on.”

“She has a history--a sort of interesting history--of car collection and other things that I believe have sentimental value to her,” said Dalrymple, “but she has three broken down cars, that one year there were all towed away...and they towed them back.”

The cats will receive full medical evaluations and remain in the care of Animal Resources for at least a week.

