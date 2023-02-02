Ocala city employee arrested for sexual battery, manufacturing child porn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala Parks and Recreation employee was arrested after his sexual relationship with an underage girl was reported to the police department.

Officers arrested Roosevelt Overstreet, 46, a basketball athletic trainer, was arrested on numerous counts of sexual battery of a victim between the ages of 16 and 17, manufacture of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, transmission of harmful material to a minor, and unlawful use of a communications device.

According to the arrest report, the victim, who is now 18, and her parents reported the crime to detectives on Wednesday. The victim described the sexual relationship between Overstreet and herself which began when she was 16 years old.

The victim met Overstreet when she began basketball training sessions at the Edward D. Crosky Center. During one of the sessions, the girl was alone with Overstreet. He locked the door to the facility and groped her. The two then began messaging one another outside of the training sessions.

The two met a number of times over the next two years and had sex. Overstreet told the victim to keep the relationship a secret until she was 18 years old. During that time, he recorded the two of them engaging in sexual activity. He sent the video to her through Snapchat.

TRENDING: Two people killed, one person wounded in shooting at Gainesville home

The victim’s mother found the sexually explicit messages and encouraged her to report the crime to law enforcement. Detectives found the videos in the messages and interviewed Overstreet who eventually admitted to having sexual contact with the underage girl.

Overstreet was booked in the Marion County Jail on a $160,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.