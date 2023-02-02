Ocala Police officers honor first black woman that served in the department

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are honoring the first black woman to serve in the department.

Alice Mae Faison took her oath with the Ocala Police Department in 1969. She served until 1985.

On Wednesday, Faison and her family gathered at police headquarters for a ceremony honoring her service.

