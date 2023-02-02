OPD asks for help identifying suspect accused of sexually battering 80-year-old woman

OPD released surveillance photo of person of interest in battering 80-year-old woman
OPD released surveillance photo of person of interest in battering 80-year-old woman(OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An 80-year-old woman is the victim of a sexual battery and Ocala Police Department officers are asking the public for help to identify the person suspected of committing the crime.

Officers released a photo of a person of interest in the case. They say on Wednesday an 80-year-old woman, who is battling cancer, was battered at the Saddleworth Green Apartments, on Southwest 41st Street.

Officers say the woman was alone when the attacker entered her home and sexually assaulted her. He was carrying a screwdriver and poked the victim with it.

In the surveillance video, the person of interest can be seen holding a screwdriver.

The department is offering a cash payment to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification of the subject. If you have any information about this person, please call Detective Boyer at 352-369-7000 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously by dialing **TIPS.

