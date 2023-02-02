OPD asks for help identifying suspect accused of sexually battering 80-year-old woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An 80-year-old woman is the victim of a sexual battery and Ocala Police Department officers are asking the public for help to identify the person suspected of committing the crime.

Officers released a photo of a person of interest in the case. They say on Wednesday an 80-year-old woman, who is battling cancer, was battered at the Saddleworth Green Apartments, on Southwest 41st Street.

TRENDING: Ocala city employee arrested for sexual battery, manufacturing child porn

Officers say the woman was alone when the attacker entered her home and sexually assaulted her. He was carrying a screwdriver and poked the victim with it.

In the surveillance video, the person of interest can be seen holding a screwdriver.

TRENDING: GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home

The department is offering a cash payment to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification of the subject. If you have any information about this person, please call Detective Boyer at 352-369-7000 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously by dialing **TIPS.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.