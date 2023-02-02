Rep. Cammack co-chairs bipartisan Woman’s Caucus in U.S. House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida congresswoman will lead a bipartisan caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives that addresses issues affecting women.

Republican Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida will co-chair the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues. She was previously one of the caucus’ vice chairs. Democratic Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada will also chair the caucus.

“Over the last two years, the Women’s Caucus has played an instrumental role in uniting women lawmakers on both sides of the aisle around key issues including infant and maternal health, early childhood education, support for women veterans, and beyond,” said Cammack. “Through briefings, events, and off-site visits, we’ve demonstrated the power of working together to shape policies with real impact. I’m grateful to outgoing Reps. Madeleine Dean and Jenniffer González-Colón for their leadership and look forward to joining our new Democratic Co-Chair Rep. Susie Lee and co-vice chairs Reps. Monica De La Cruz and Emilia Strong Sykes during the 118th Congress.”

The caucus is a 43-year-old Congressional Member Organization whose membership includes all Republican and Democrat women members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I am honored to serve as Co-Chair of the Bipartisan Women’s Caucus, at a time when more women are serving in Congress than ever before – a record we have broken in each of my three terms in this body,” said Lee. “This caucus is a network of support and of unity. As women in Congress, there is so much more that unites us than divides us, and I greatly look forward to working across the aisle for the good of the American people.”

