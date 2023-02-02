Two people killed, one person wounded in shooting at Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Gainesville left two people dead early Thursday morning and a third person wounded.

At around 1:45 a.m., the Combined Communication Center received an emergency call where the caller said he had been shot. The initial caller was taken to the hospital.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, multiple officers arrived at the area of 200 Northwest 3rd Avenue when they tactically advanced to a residence. Officers discovered that a male victim was dead on the ground from a gunshot wound.

While conducting a sweep of the home, officers found a second body of a woman who died of an apparent gunshot wound.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

