Signing Day wrap-up: Buchholz, Vanguard, Dixie Co. players choose colleges

Signees meet the challenge of being recruited in the era of the transfer portal
NCFL producing quality talent
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WCJB) -It’s become increasingly evident over the years that North Central Florida produces an abundance of football talent. That showed on Wednesday as three NCFL schools kicked off National Signing Day by sending multiple players to the next level. Players who signed on Wednesday are as follows, according to high school.

Buchholz: Brady Barnes (The Cumberlands), Taylor McGriff (Murray State), and Cam Boykin (Thomas More).

Vanguard: Ja’varien Salter (Rocky Mountain College) Rodrick Wilson, Jewmari’ Jones, and Jewmaris Jones (McDougle Technical Institute), Riley Smith (Chadron State College), Lenard Hill (South Dakota), Tre Stokes (University of Arkansas Monticello), and Joshua Rembert (Norfolk State).

Dixie County: Javarion Henry (Savannah State), and Bret Nettles (Webber International).

