Super Bowl fans can get a Little People figure set of the winning team

(Gray News) – Fans of this year’s Super Bowl will have a new way to commemorate the teams with the launch of the NFL and NFLPA Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions set by Fisher-Price.

The exclusive set will feature three NFL players and one “super fan” as Little People figures. The toys will come in commemorative packaging of either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans of both teams can pre-order the set on the Mattel website for a limited time. However, only orders for the winning team will be fulfilled, the company said.

Fisher-Price will release an exclusive set of this year's Super Bowl champions. (Mattel)

According to Mattel, the figures of the set that will be released will be fine-tuned to ensure accuracy once the champion is crowned.

The Little People figures will also wear a version of the jerseys that their real-life NFL counterparts wore during the big game.

Perennial All-Pro offensive tackle, Super Bowl Champion and broadcaster Andrew Whitworth is helping to spread the word on this year’s exclusive Little People Collector sets.

The Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions set is available for pre-order at $30.00. Fans can place an order until Feb. 21, and the company says orders will be fulfilled beginning in August.

