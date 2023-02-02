Three NCFL state colleges remove diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory ideology classes

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On January 18, Florida College System presidents which includes Florida Gateway College, College of Central Florida and Santa Fe College publicly supported Governor Ron DeSantis’ vision of higher education.

This may affect the University of Florida.

“For me it doesn’t matter where a topic falls on the political spectrum it just matters if the content and work that we’re doing is rigorous and excellent and it is,” said UF faculty senate chair Dr. Amanda Phalin.

On February 1, those three schools along with 25 other state colleges decided to remove any institutional instruction, training, and policies. Including diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and critical race theory ideologies classes.

“I think it’s going to affect a lot because all of our history if we cut out learning about other races that’s going to affect all of history,” said College of Central Florida student Erica Morales.

Some people said this stance is political, but Phalin said UF supports both conservative and liberal values.

“From the left to the right from top to bottom all the way around is about academic excellence and that’s what I want us to keep focusing on.”

Morales feels in college you have the right to choose whatever class you want.

“The college level you learn more about different cultures a lot and I thought about changing my major to studies of other cultures, so I feel if that’s taken away that’s a lot of missed information.”

Governor DeSantis said this will be implemented in universities throughout the state, but Phalin couldn’t answer if that will happen at UF.

