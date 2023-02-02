TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Elijah Harris (P.K. Yonge)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Elijah Harris has the mentality of a coach on the court. Harris is the captain of the Blue Wave boys basketball team at P.K. Yonge and isn’t afraid to show a competitive personality

Harris said, “I have that dog mentality. I’m always going to be hyped, energized for my teammates, every time they get a tough bucket, or a clutch steal, or take a charge, I’m going to be hyped for them”

Harris makes it a goal for the squad, to pay it forward in other sports.

Harris said, “We all support each other’s back, no matter the sport. It doesn’t matter, whether it is the girls side or boys side. We always love to support each other for each of the teams.”

Head coach Boderick Johnson emphasized Harris’ leadership. Johnson said, “He embodies what the PK culture is all about being a leader, committed, dedicated, helpful and all of the qualities to be successful in life.”

Harris believes in the mentorship of taking kindergarteners, first graders under his wing. He has been a counselor for three years for a program called After School.

Harris said, “They just bring so much joy to my life. I am so thankful for them, to have the opportunity to work with them and it has been amazing.”

Harris drives from Ocala every morning to get a head start on his studies. He achieved a weighted GPA of 3.78 and his road to college has been paved with acceptance letters. He wants to major in sports management and become a entrepreneur.

Harris told us, “I want to be able to start my own club for basketball for younger athletes, may not have the same path as others. That are not as fortunate as some other kids, start my own AAU team and be a coach.”

Johnson emphasized, “If anyone wants to be like Eli, I would definitely say to follow his footsteps.”

Harris said, ”Just be confident, believe in myself, believe in my craft. I have been working hard and tell yourself you deserve this, you earned this.”

A humble guide in his life and helpful in yours.

Elijah Harris. Our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Nominating a Scholar-Athlete

To nominate someone for Scholar-Athlete of the week, make sure he or she has at least a 3.0-grade average, is a major contributor in his or her sport, and a high school senior. We’ll need the name of the Scholar-Athlete, his or her school, and as much contact information as you can give us on him or her and the coach.

Send your information to Jake Rongholt at jacob.rongholt@wcjb.com.

The more information you give about the Scholar-Athlete the better!

Meldon Law has sponsored the Scholar-Athlete Program since 1997. Every week of the school year, a high school senior in the North Central Florida area is chosen as the Scholar-Athlete of the Week and given a $100 scholarship and a plaque. At the end of the school year, Meldon Law holds a banquet for all the winners and their families. Last year nearly 200 people attended the Scholar-Athlete Banquet, where one male and one female is chosen as The Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The winners receive a $1,000 scholarship plus a beautiful glass trophy commemorating their achievement. Starting in 2003 Meldon Law teamed up with WCJB TV20 to promote the event widely on TV20.

