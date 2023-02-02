Vigil being held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail

An inmate who died in an Alachua County Jail is having a vigil held in his honor in Bo Diddley Plaza.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week.

Family members of Marcus Goodman, 32 are holding the vigil on Thursday at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m.

Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say Goodman died after experiencing a “medical emergency.”

Goodman was declared fit to stand trial after being treated for mental illness.

TRENDING: Gainesville receives federal funding to help upgrades to University Avenue

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County
Yvonne Hayes Hinson hosts two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens
Alachua County Pets: Henry Hoo, Jackson Boo, Cookies ‘n Cream, and Beefstick
Alachua County Public Schools holds annual robotics competition
Columbia County Commission responds to Lake City Council trying to hand them deed to the Richardson