Vigil being held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week.

Family members of Marcus Goodman, 32 are holding the vigil on Thursday at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m.

Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say Goodman died after experiencing a “medical emergency.”

Goodman was declared fit to stand trial after being treated for mental illness.

