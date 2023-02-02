Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail

An inmate who died in an Alachua County Jail is having a vigil held in his honor in Bo Diddley Plaza.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week.

Family members of 32-year-old Marcus Goodman are holding the vigil on February 2nd at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m.

Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say Goodman died after experiencing a “medical emergency.”

Goodman was declared fit to stand trial after being treated for mental illness.

TRENDING: Gainesville receives federal funding to help upgrades to University Avenue

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Child hit on crosswalk at Criswell Park in the city of Alachua
Truck hits and kills 5-year-old boy while on a crosswalk in Alachua

Latest News

The City of Gainesville may look to change the standards and duties of the City Auditor in...
City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed
City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed
Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail
DCSO arrests man for stealing camper, holding mother, daughter against their wills