Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week.
Family members of 32-year-old Marcus Goodman are holding the vigil on February 2nd at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m.
Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say Goodman died after experiencing a “medical emergency.”
Goodman was declared fit to stand trial after being treated for mental illness.
