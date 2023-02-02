Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week.

Family members of 32-year-old Marcus Goodman are holding the vigil on February 2nd at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m.

Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say Goodman died after experiencing a “medical emergency.”

Goodman was declared fit to stand trial after being treated for mental illness.

TRENDING: Gainesville receives federal funding to help upgrades to University Avenue

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.