Yvonne Hayes Hinson hosts two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville will host two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens on Thursday.

These summits will help formerly incarcerated citizens navigate employment in Alachua and Marion counties and more!

The two event will take place both in Ocala and in Gainesville.

The Ocala summit will start at 5:30 p.m. and run to 7:30 p.m. at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center.

The Gainesville summit run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe College Charles l. Blount Center.

