The 5th annual Grandview Invitation is underway in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Grandview Invitational returned to Ocala at the Florida Horse Park.

Guests enjoyed watching one-ton horses trot across the ring as they pulled 21 world-class hitch wagons.

“Just to feel the thunder as they go around the arena it’s amazing you don’t want to miss it if you have the opportunity to come to watch a show like this. you have the top hitches in the country here,” said Yoder Hay Company owner Enos Yoder.

Teams traveled as far as Colorado, Oklahoma, and Canada to compete. The most exciting part for many guests was seeing Clydesdales and Belgian horses in person.

Kathy O’leary said she loves horses and it was her first time coming to the invitational.

“I just asked one of the men how big that Belgian was and he said 19 hands that’s huge. I mean you’ll have to have a ladder as you see these people claiming on ladders to decorate the horses it’s great.”

Chad Zubrod and his family said they made their way through the icy roads in Guthrie, Oklahoma to show their horses here.

“It’s what we do for fun as a family so this operation is my wife and kids, myself and a few of our friends so this is what we do together go have fun and travel around the country.”

Challengers compete in different categories but Zubrod added that there’s one class that everyone wants to win.

“The six-horse hitch class is the class we’re all here to try and win that’s the one that has the prestige to it so everyone wants to win that one.”

The invitational runs all weekend and next week on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday they’ll all compete at the World Equestrian Center for the Grandview World Nights.

