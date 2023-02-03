Camp Blanding Joint Training Center hosts departure ceremony for members of Florida National Guard

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a departure ceremony for members of the Florida National Guard.

These members are from the 2nd infantry battalion and 3rd cavalry squadron 54th security force assistance brigade.

TRENDING: Nine cats rescued by Animal Resources from a cat hoarding situation in Northeast Gainesville

The event will be held at the Camp Blanding Joint Training Center post headquarters in Starke.

The ceremony will start at 3 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.