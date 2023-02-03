Camp Blanding Joint Training Center hosts departure ceremony for members of Florida National Guard
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a departure ceremony for members of the Florida National Guard.
These members are from the 2nd infantry battalion and 3rd cavalry squadron 54th security force assistance brigade.
The event will be held at the Camp Blanding Joint Training Center post headquarters in Starke.
The ceremony will start at 3 p.m.
