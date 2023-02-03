Clay County man arrested for deadly stabbing attack in Keystone Heights

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman to death and hurting two other people in a domestic violence incident.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Frederick Burroughs on charges of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery on Thursday.

Around 8:45 p.m., authorities received a call from a woman reporting Burroughs, her boyfriend, was attacking her. When deputies arrived they found three people suffering injuries. A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital for treatment of stab wounds. The woman died at the hospital.

Deputies say Burroughs attacked his girlfriend in the home. The two stabbing victims intervened to protect the victim and both were stabbed, one fatally.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office stated, “The Clay County Sheriff’s Office expresses our heartfelt sympathy to the family of the decedent and the victims of this heinous attack. If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is experiencing domestic violence, please contact the sheriff’s office at 904-264-6512 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can also reach out to the Quigley House 24-Hour Crisis Helpline at 904-284-0061″

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Weekend Planner 2/3/23
Florida legislation filed to lower amount of homesteaded property’s taxable value
Florida legislation filed to lower amount of homesteaded property’s taxable value
Florida legislation filed to lower amount of homesteaded property’s taxable value
Lake City Police Department officers arrest man four months after DUI manslaughter incident
Clay County man arrested for deadly stabbing attack in Keystone Heights