Clay County man arrested for deadly stabbing attack in Keystone Heights

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman to death and hurting two other people in a domestic violence incident.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Frederick Burroughs on charges of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery on Thursday.

Around 8:45 p.m., authorities received a call from a woman reporting Burroughs, her boyfriend, was attacking her. When deputies arrived they found three people suffering injuries. A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital for treatment of stab wounds. The woman died at the hospital.

Deputies say Burroughs attacked his girlfriend in the home. The two stabbing victims intervened to protect the victim and both were stabbed, one fatally.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office stated, “The Clay County Sheriff’s Office expresses our heartfelt sympathy to the family of the decedent and the victims of this heinous attack. If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is experiencing domestic violence, please contact the sheriff’s office at 904-264-6512 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can also reach out to the Quigley House 24-Hour Crisis Helpline at 904-284-0061″

