Communities across North Central Florida set to receive money for broadband services

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some rural areas of North Central Florida are about to get broadband internet.

The state is awarding $144 million for broadband services.

The cities of Gainesville and Ocala are each getting $1.4 million.

Micanopy is getting more than $4.5 million.

Columbia County is set to receive more than $2.5 million.

Money is also going to communities in Levy, Gilchrist and Dixie counties.

“This will help individuals. I think it will help businesses be able to do important things and be able to have access to high-speed internet, said Governor Ron DeSantis.”

