Crash in Putnam County left one person dead, three others injured

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County crash left one person dead and three others injured.

According to FHP officials, the crash happened on State Road 19 near Pinellas Street Thursday evening.

A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on State Road 19 when it crossed over the center line.

The Silverado crossed into the path of a vehicle headed southbound and collided with the front of the car.

A 43-year-old male driver was pronounced dead and the other driver has serious injuries.

Passengers from both cars also suffered injuries.

