Dispute over Gainesville Police’s K-9 unit impacting investigation into deadly shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a shooting that killed two people in Downtown Gainesville, Police called for help from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

However, Sheriff’s officials say GPD’s request to deploy the Sheriff’s K-9 unit was denied because they already had a K-9 on site.

GPD has put their K-9 unit on hold following calls to abandon the unit after Terrell Bradley lost an eye to a K-9 last July.

“Sheriff Watson has no problem assisting the Gainesville Police,” said ASO’s public information officer, Art Forgey, “he has actually reached out to them and said that they could train with our folks. We will assist them if they don’t have a k-9 on, but they actually had one on.”

GPD was hoping the K-9 unit could aid the search for a suspect.

But some nearby the shooting believe the dogs may not have had an impact.

“There’s more preventative things that could have impacted this situation for it to not have happened that k-9s have nothing to do with,” said Aaron Llewelly, who lives in the unit next to the shooting.”

A representative from the Sheriff’s office agreed.

“It’s hard to say,” said Forgey. “From my understanding the perimeter was set, so if that person was in the perimeter they should have been able to locate them when they did a grid search, so how much difference a dog would have made would be hard to speculate at this point.”

GPD said their K-9 unit will resume full activity in May, but could not be reached for further comment on the conflict.

