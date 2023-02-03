Family speaks exclusively to TV20 after OPD arrests man who sexually assaulted 80-year-old woman

In a tv20 exclusive interview, the woman's family tells us how the woman is coping after the...
In a tv20 exclusive interview, the woman's family tells us how the woman is coping after the arrest of the accused rapist.(wcjb)
By Alexus Goings
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala police arrested Taquito Williams, 31, this morning after he was accused of raping an 80-year-old woman at Saddleworth Greene apartments on SW 41st street.

According to police, Williams entered the victim’s apartment Wednesday night, through a torn screen window and then through an unlocked side door. He threatened her with a screwdriver and then proceeded to rape her.

RELATED: OPD arrests man accused of sexually battering 80-year-old woman

Several neighbors later reported that Williams was checking for unlocked doors before finding the victim’s apartment. Officers were able to make the arrest using this ring camera that capture Williams walking along the premise.

“He was wearing a green handkerchief bandana around his face and she was like I’m going to see this guy’s face even if it’s the last thing I see,” said a family member of the victim. “She pulled his bandana off his face and she was smart enough to use her nails on his face to get DNA.”

Kinzing told TV20 that the woman is battling breast cancer and just hours before the assault, she had surgery to have some of her toes amputated.

“She was just recovering from that and had just been released from the hospital,” said Kinzing. “So this person took advantage of an elderly 80-year-old woman who is going through chemo and who was extremely sick and vulnerable, that’s how sick this person is.”

The family said she is in high spirits and the assault did not change the woman that she is.

“She is one of the strongest, spunkiest, feistiest women you’ll ever meet,” said Kinzing. “He’s not going to haunt her dreams every night because he made her a victim. She fought so hard with him, she fought so hard against him and she has not shown any sign of breaking down or this is going to affect the rest of her life or he has now ruined her life.”

Williams has been charged with armed residential burglary, armed sexual battery, and possession of burglary tools. The victim’s family said she will be in counseling and they plan to move back to Chicago.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Family speaks exclusively to TV20 after OPD arrests man who sexually assaulted 80-year-old woman
Family speaks exclusively to TV20 after OPD arrests man who sexually assaulted 80-year-old woman
The 5th annual Grandview Invitation is underway in Ocala
Dispute over Gainesville Police’s K-9 unit impacting investigation into deadly shooting
Weekend Planner 2/3/23