Family speaks exclusively to TV20 after OPD arrests man who sexually assaulted 80-year-old woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala police arrested Taquito Williams, 31, this morning after he was accused of raping an 80-year-old woman at Saddleworth Greene apartments on SW 41st street.

According to police, Williams entered the victim’s apartment Wednesday night, through a torn screen window and then through an unlocked side door. He threatened her with a screwdriver and then proceeded to rape her.

Several neighbors later reported that Williams was checking for unlocked doors before finding the victim’s apartment. Officers were able to make the arrest using this ring camera that capture Williams walking along the premise.

“He was wearing a green handkerchief bandana around his face and she was like I’m going to see this guy’s face even if it’s the last thing I see,” said a family member of the victim. “She pulled his bandana off his face and she was smart enough to use her nails on his face to get DNA.”

Kinzing told TV20 that the woman is battling breast cancer and just hours before the assault, she had surgery to have some of her toes amputated.

“She was just recovering from that and had just been released from the hospital,” said Kinzing. “So this person took advantage of an elderly 80-year-old woman who is going through chemo and who was extremely sick and vulnerable, that’s how sick this person is.”

The family said she is in high spirits and the assault did not change the woman that she is.

“She is one of the strongest, spunkiest, feistiest women you’ll ever meet,” said Kinzing. “He’s not going to haunt her dreams every night because he made her a victim. She fought so hard with him, she fought so hard against him and she has not shown any sign of breaking down or this is going to affect the rest of her life or he has now ruined her life.”

Williams has been charged with armed residential burglary, armed sexual battery, and possession of burglary tools. The victim’s family said she will be in counseling and they plan to move back to Chicago.

