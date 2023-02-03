Florida Horse Park hosts Grandview Invitational International Draft Horse Show

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Grandview Invitational International Draft Horse Show starts on Friday.

The event run from Friday until Sunday at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala.

Gates open today at 8 a.m., and the show starts at noon.

They will hold events that include the Belgian four horse Hitch and men’s all breed cart championship.

