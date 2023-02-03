Florida legislation filed to lower amount of homesteaded property’s taxable value

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Legislation filed at the State Capitol would lower the amount a homesteaded property’s taxable value can increase per year, from 3% to 2%.

Under current Florida law, the property taxes on someone’s primary residence are capped at an increase of 3% annually.

However, House bill sponsor Juan Fernandez-Barquin says the annual 3% increase adds up quickly, especially with increasing property values across the state.

Fernandez-Barquin’s goal is to help offset increasing property values, especially for homeowners on fixed incomes.

”There will be some immediate impact, but I think the real impact is going to be over the long-term. You are going to see a significant reduction over the long-term, over five years, over ten years, of what it could have been if it was 3%, as opposed to 2%.”

State Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, R- Miami-Dade County

If passed by the legislature, more than 60% of voters would also need to support the proposed constitutional amendment in the 2024 election.

