Gilchrist County man arrested on possession of child pornography following cyber tip

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials arrested 39-year-old James Patrick Fowler of Gilchrist County on 12 counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators say he had images and videos of infants and toddlers being sexually abused.

FDLE agents got a cyber tip and opened an investigation on January 21.

The investigation lead them to Fowler’s home where they served a search warrant Thursday.

Due to the number of images, agents upgraded each count to a second degree felony.

