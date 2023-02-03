Girl Scout of Gateway Council distributes cookies in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Girl Scout of Gateway Council will distribute millions of cookies in Lake City on Friday.

The cookie season kicked off in January and troops are now ready to deliver.

The girl scout will be handing out the cookies at Farmer’s Furniture which is locate at 1335 Main Blvd in Lake City.

TRENDING: Two missing Missouri children found safe in High Springs

It will be from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Every box sold provides experiences for girl scouts such as service projects and travel.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.