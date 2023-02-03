High School Girls Basketball: Trenton drops Class 1A District 7 championship to Wildwood, 58-36

Nyima Gilyard scored a team 14 points for Trenton
Trenton falls to 0-2 vs. Wildwood this season
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The postseason continued in high school girls basketball. As Trenton fell to top seeded Wildwood in the Class 1A District 7 championship, 58-36.

The (17-11) Tigers scored the first basket of the night when Chloe Wilkerson put up a easy layup. However, the (21-1) Warriors went on a 11-2 run and their defense was too much to handle for Trenton.

Wildwood led 29-14 at halftime. They poured it on in the third quarter leading by as much as 25. Trinidy Harris scored a team high 24 points for the Warriors.

Nyima Gilyard led the Tigers with 14 points.

Trenton will finish the season with a 17-11 record and runner-up in Class 1A District 7

