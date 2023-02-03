Kyle’s big night leads Gator women’s basketball team to victory over Texas A&M, 61-54

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida center Ra Shaya Kyle scored 13 points and pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds to help the Gators to a much-needed 61-54 win over Texas A&M on Thursday at the O’Connell Center. Florida (14-8, 3-6 SEC) completes a season series sweep of the last place Aggies (6-14, 1-9 SEC).

It was important that Florida put its cold shooting in the rear view after a 66-55 loss at Auburn on Monday in which the Gators scored just two points in the second quarter. With the victory, the Gators are tied with the Tigers for 10th in the SEC.

KK Deans also had a big game for the Gators, tallying 12 points. But Florida did most of its damage inside, scoring 40 points in the paint. UF prevailed despite making just one three-pointer on eight attempts.

Florida travels to Ole Miss on Sunday at 4 p.m. The Rebels are 18-5 overall, 7-3 in conference.

