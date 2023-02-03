Lake City Police Department officers arrest man four months after DUI manslaughter incident

Mugshot of 33-year-old Mitchell Herring
Mugshot of 33-year-old Mitchell Herring
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Four months after a deadly car crash in Columbia County, a 33-year-old Lake City man is being arrested on charges of DUI and homicide DUI manslaughter.

According to LCPD, Mitchell Herring was identified at the scene of a deadly traffic crash in late August 2022, at the intersection of West US Highway 90 and Northwest Lake City Avenue. Herring stated that he did not remember much due to falling asleep at the wheel.

Lake City Police Department officials say that two passengers were in the vehicle Herring struck. The front passenger was hospitalized and the rear passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On January 25, 2023, the Florida State Attorney issued an arrest warrant for Herring.

On Monday, January 30, Herring was booked into the Columbia County Jail, charged with DUI and homicide DUI manslaughter.

His bond is currently set at $30,000.

