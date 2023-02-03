Lancaster Correctional Institution holds graduation ceremony for 25 inmates
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Corrections will hold a graduation ceremony for 25 inmates who will receive their GED’s, career and technical education, or faith and character-based program certificates on Friday.
The event will be held at the Lancaster Correctional Institution in Trenton.
TRENDING: OPD asks for help identifying suspect accused of sexually battering 80-year-old woman
The FDC offers meaningful academic opportunities to inmates to equip them to have successful social reintegration and employability.
The ceremony will start at 1 p.m.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.