Lancaster Correctional Institution holds graduation ceremony for 25 inmates

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Corrections will hold a graduation ceremony for 25 inmates who will receive their GED’s, career and technical education, or faith and character-based program certificates on Friday.

The event will be held at the Lancaster Correctional Institution in Trenton.

The FDC offers meaningful academic opportunities to inmates to equip them to have successful social reintegration and employability.

The ceremony will start at 1 p.m.

