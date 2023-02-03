Marion County Fire Rescue investigating mobile home fire that injured firefighter

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County firefighter is back on duty after getting hurt battling a fire at a mobile home in Citra.

Firefighters began what they say was an “aggressive attack” on the fire, located near the intersection of Northwest 155th Street and North US Highway 441.

The injured firefighter received care on scene and was released back to duty.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

