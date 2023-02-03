Marion County Pets: Star Anise, Zeus, and Corbin

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a girl with a big heart Star Anise. This three-year-old beauty to help her with her flourish and pick up a few treats on the way.

Next is a fun and silly guy Zeus. This pup is looking for someone to work out the zoomies with then have a good nap on the couch.

Lastly is the perfect fuzzy cat Corbin. This two-year-old kitty loves to cuddle and is looking for a forever home.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Bishop, Princess, and Junior

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.