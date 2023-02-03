Marion County Pets: Star Anise, Zeus, and Corbin

Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new...
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a girl with a big heart Star Anise. This three-year-old beauty to help her with her flourish and pick up a few treats on the way.

Next is a fun and silly guy Zeus. This pup is looking for someone to work out the zoomies with then have a good nap on the couch.

Lastly is the perfect fuzzy cat Corbin. This two-year-old kitty loves to cuddle and is looking for a forever home.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Bishop, Princess, and Junior

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Florida Horse Park hosts Grandview Invitational International Draft Horse Show
Girl Scout of Gateway Council distributes cookies in Lake City
Crash in Putnam County left one person dead, three others injured
Plan your weekend with the fun, local events we talk about with our friends from K-Country.
“What’s up” with K-Country 2/3