A parent reacts to Ocala basketball trainer and city employee arrested for sexually battery, manufacturing child porn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police said an 18-year-old girl and her parents came to the station on Wednesday to report that her basketball trainer 46-year-old Roosevelt Overstreet groped her when she was 16 after a training session in 2021.

That incident happened at the E.D. Croskey Center and a father whose daughter goes to the same center gave his thoughts on what happened.

“As a parent, my daughter goes here, she’s been going here for about two years it’s really sick to have that this close to home I can’t believe it.”

The arrest report said Overstreet later brought her to his home where they had sex approximately ten times.

He recorded some of those encounters and sent videos to her on Snapchat and the victim’s parents later found those messages.

“What was believed to be an upstanding member of the community that was dealing with children on a daily basis I felt took advantage of his role in the community,” said detective Crystal Blanton.

Overstreet told the victim not to tell anyone about the abuse. Police said during questioning Overstreet admitted to sending videos and pictures of himself the victim.

“It’s hard because kids want to trust and want to trust in those that they’re supposed to trust in which is what this situation was. Talk with your kids be vigilant maintain that open line of communication know what your children are doing especially on their electronic devices,” said Blanton.

He was arrested and charged with 16 different felonies including sexual battery on someone 16 or 17 and child pornography.

“He seemed like a really nice guy and I’m kind of stunned but you never know you just never know.”

Detectives said due to his profession there may be more victims.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.