P.K. Yonge girls storm past Keystone Heights with big second half, win district soccer title, 6-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge girls soccer team broke open a scoreless game at the half to knock off visiting Keystone Heights, 6-1 on Thursday to capture the Class 3A-District 4 title. All of the goals scored in the game came in the second half, including strikes from Marleigh Schackow and Faith Hardy in a span of two minutes.

The Blue Wave controlled much of the first half as well despite the lack of scoring. Indians goalkeeper Aspen Krohn kept Keystone Heights in it, making several point-blank saves. The Indians fall to 19-5-0 with the loss.

P.K. Yonge improves to 12-4-1 and awaits an opponent for the region quarterfinals, which are set for Tuesday.

