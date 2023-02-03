Three Gainesville teens arrested carrying pellet guns and knife near schoolgrounds

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teens were caught carrying concealed weapons near Gainesville High School.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Anna Nikles, 18, as well as a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old.

Officers say the teenagers were hanging out outside of Coffee Culture, just north of GHS on NW 13th street.

Officers found two realistic looking pellet guns inside Nikles’ backpack, plus a large knife on a younger teen.

Nikles was sent to jail, while the younger teens were taken to the juvenile detention center.

