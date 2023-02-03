Two missing Missouri children found safe in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs police officers say two missing kids are going back home after they were found with their fugitive mother, who has no custody rights.

Kristi Gilley, 36, was arrested on a kidnapping warrant out of Missouri.

High Springs Police say she and the kids were spotted shopping in Winn-Dixie after disguising their identities.

Brooke and Adrian Gilley had been missing since March of 2022.

They were handed over to the Florida Department of Children and Families and will be reunited with their family.

