Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday.

The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County.

After the deputy successfully ended the chase, both teens were found to be in possession of marijuana.

Vickers is charged with possession of marijuana and the teen driver is being charged with fleeing and eluding deputies, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and grand theft of a firearm.

The driver was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice for further processing.

