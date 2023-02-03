UF expert explains current economic outlook amid high inflation, debt ceiling debate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida economics professor is cautiously optimistic about the future of the U.S. economy as Republicans and Democrats haggle over the debt ceiling and the Federal Reserve tries the thread the needle between lowering inflation without raising unemployment.

Economic conditions have improved since the summer of 2022′s record-high inflation and GDP dip explains UF Associate Professor Gustavo Cortes who teaches at the UF Warrington College of Business. He explains that, while still high, inflation is coming down.

“Inflation is currently at 6.5 percent, which is still significantly above the 2 percent target, but the good news is that it is declining,” said Cortes. “It’s in line with the market forecast target. The Fed doing its monetary policy that is making inflation finally approach its target.”

Inflation in the category of “goods” is dropping the fastest while “services” like rent and mortgages are taking longer to respond to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. Cortes says this is expected because services are typically slower to respond to interest rates. However, the housing market is starting to be impacted.

“A house price index for the largest cities in the United States was released a couple of days ago showing that house prices have been stagnant for the fifth month in a row. Which is good news because it is considered to be too heated.”

For many prospective home buyers during the pandemic, rapidly rising home values priced them out of the market. While stagnating prices normally put buyers in a better position, buyers relying on loans are now being hit with higher interest rates due to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policies. In North Central Florida, home prices were up in December from the previous year while sales were down.

The future of inflation will depend a lot on the labor market conditions, which Cortes says is also considered to be too heated. In recent months, the Employment Cost Index, which measures wage increases, has gone up less than expected by analysts suggesting monetary policy is beginning to impact the job market. From the point of view of a worker, now is the time to take advantage of the heated labor market, Cortes says.

Based on recent statements, the Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates up to 5 percent to continue to battle inflation, but it is a balancing act.

“The Fed is obviously taking a look at two objectives. First of all, it is keeping inflation in check. But at the same time, it also has what we call a dual mandate, the second objective of the Fed is to keep the unemployment rate as low as possible.”

In Florida, the unemployment rate dropped to just 2.5 percent in December. Much of North Central Florida reported joblessness rates even lower than the state average.

Cortes, who studies the history of recessions, says the U.S. is “definitely not in a recession” due to the strong labor market. Instead, he suggests the country is in a period of correction after double-digit inflation. Looking to the future, the risk of a recession depends on many factors including the global economy.

As government agencies carefully work to improve economic conditions following the pandemic, the U.S. Debt Ceiling stands in the way as a potential stumbling block. The Treasury Department announced the country hit the ceiling in January and was forced to take “extraordinary measures” to continue to pay bills until the ceiling is raised. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicts the measures will last through June 5.

The debt ceiling is a rule requiring congress to authorize additional spending by the U.S. Treasury. The goal is to prevent the debt from getting so high the U.S. cannot pay its creditors without input from congress. The U.S. has never defaulted on its debt and as a result, markets don’t perceive the risk of default to be very high. The debate over the debt ceiling does show the market there are more political disagreements.

“More political disagreements affect many other things that the government needs to decide that affect businesses and workers, but not necessarily something as extreme as a debt default.”

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) met to negotiate on the debt ceiling, however, no agreement was made. Republicans are hoping to use the debt limit as leverage to put in place a plan to reduce government spending. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday, “we should pass the debt ceiling, clean, that’s where we’re at.”

