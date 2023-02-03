University of Florida attorneys want to move forward with conflict-of-interest lawsuit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attorneys for the University of Florida want a hearing in a legal dispute over UF’s conflict of interest policy.

UF professors say the lawsuit is now moot because their concerns are resolved, but lawyers for the university administration want the court to move forward with the case.

The lawsuit is from a policy that gave school administrators discretion over allowing faculty members to serve as expert witnesses in court cases.

Professors filed the lawsuit after they were blocked from serving as witnesses in an elections case.

Florida legislation filed to lower amount of homesteaded property's taxable value
Florida legislation filed to lower amount of homesteaded property's taxable value
