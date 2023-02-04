ACSO K-9 bites Hawthorne man after home break-in

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit was deployed for a reported home burglary late Friday night.

ACSO was called after 28-year-old John Goodwin attempted to get into his grandfather’s house without permission.

According to deputies, Goodwin knocked on his grandfather’s door repeatedly, asking to come inside and eat. The residents of the house refused to let Goodwin inside, then left the house after attempting to enter through the back window.

The residents of the house informed ACSO deputies that Goodwin had no expectation to freely enter.

ACSO officials were later advised that Goodwin was potentially hiding in the house next door.

Deputies say that after several announcements, the house was entered, and Goodwin was found hiding in a room within the residence.

According to arrest reports, Goodwin was bitten by the K-9, and grabbed the dog’s collar, applying force to the neck area.

Goodwin was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief, and willfully striking a law enforcement K-9 against their will. Goodwin is also being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

