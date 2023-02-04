Alachua County Jail gets new leadership: lieutenant, captain of security, more

ACSO Sergeant Naomi Kaiser, Sergeant Jordan St. Clair, Sergeant Branden Garmon, and Acting Captain Jon Hoover(ACSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announced big changes in leadership at their Department of the Jail Friday afternoon.

Detention Officer Jon Hoover was promoted to Acting Captain of the Security Operations Division.

Sergeant Jerrayllius Roams was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Security Operations Division.

Detention Officers Jordan St. Clair, Branden Garmon, and Naomi Kaiser were all promoted to Sergeants in the Security Operations Division.

All promotions take effect February 12.

