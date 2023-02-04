Animal shelter will add your ex’s name to a litter box for Valentine’s Day

For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for...
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for Valentine's Day.(axelbueckert via Canva)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX/(Gray News) - An animal shelter is helping celebrate Valentine’s Day in a unique way this year.

WXIX reports the Animal Friends Humane Society is offering those with a not-so-special ex the opportunity to have their name added to a litter box.

Representatives with the shelter said for a $5 donation the team will write your ex’s name in a litter box and allow their cats to take care of the rest.

The shelter said it is taking donations through Feb. 12 for the promotional event.

The Animal Friends Humane Society team said they will post a video via Facebook on Valentine’s Day to showcase all of the names they received in their litter boxes.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. may delay...
US temporarily restricts airspace over Carolina coastline; considering plan to down Chinese balloon
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Dems decide to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary
National Rifle Association recently released their endorsement for the Florida State Rep. race
National Rifle Association issues letter grades for Florida State Rep. candidates
A man walks on sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South...
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast