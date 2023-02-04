Girl Scout Cookies coming to NCFL

Sales tables will be set up starting on Feb. 10.
Sales tables will be set up starting on Feb. 10.(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final step before Thin Mints or Samoas grace your pantry shelf has happened.

On Saturday, thousands of boxes were distributed at one Girl Scout Cookie drop-off location off of 53rd Avenue in Gainesville. Dozens of volunteers sorted the wide variety of baked goods into trucks, vans, and even U-Hauls that will go to four North Central Florida counties.

Heddy Vernon, Membership manager for Girl Scouts of Gateway Council, says the most important thing about the organization is it is run by the young woman themselves.

“The thing with girl scouts is it’s girl-led. Girls are able to set their own goals, gain the skills they want to gain, to have those experiences, to discover and gain confidence. It’s a tremendous opportunity for them.”

Amelia Howard has been in the organization for the majority of her life. She enjoys being around the other girls that she calls her sisters.

“I started when I was about three or four. I started as a daisy and I learned that sisterhood is important throughout all of your life. You can’t do it just alone you have to do it all together,” said Howard.

Rosalie Raccioppi has been in the group for only a short amount of team, she believes team works helps get all of these cooks out to the people who want them.

“I just started this year and I learned that everybody works in a group and everybody should be equal,” said Raccioppi.

Girl Scout tables will be set up and ready to sell in your area starting on Feb. 10.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

28-year-old John Goodwin
ACSO K-9 bites Hawthorne man after home break-in
National Rifle Association recently released their endorsement for the Florida State Rep. race
National Rifle Association issues letter grades for Florida State Rep. candidates
MCFR held a memorial service to honor firefighter paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue holds memorial for fallen firefighter
ACSO Sergeant Naomi Kaiser, Sergeant Jordan St. Clair, Sergeant Branden Garmon, and Acting...
Alachua County Jail gets new leadership: lieutenant, captain of security, more