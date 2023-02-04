Girl Scout Cookies coming to NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final step before Thin Mints or Samoas grace your pantry shelf has happened.

On Saturday, thousands of boxes were distributed at one Girl Scout Cookie drop-off location off of 53rd Avenue in Gainesville. Dozens of volunteers sorted the wide variety of baked goods into trucks, vans, and even U-Hauls that will go to four North Central Florida counties.

Heddy Vernon, Membership manager for Girl Scouts of Gateway Council, says the most important thing about the organization is it is run by the young woman themselves.

“The thing with girl scouts is it’s girl-led. Girls are able to set their own goals, gain the skills they want to gain, to have those experiences, to discover and gain confidence. It’s a tremendous opportunity for them.”

Amelia Howard has been in the organization for the majority of her life. She enjoys being around the other girls that she calls her sisters.

“I started when I was about three or four. I started as a daisy and I learned that sisterhood is important throughout all of your life. You can’t do it just alone you have to do it all together,” said Howard.

Rosalie Raccioppi has been in the group for only a short amount of team, she believes team works helps get all of these cooks out to the people who want them.

“I just started this year and I learned that everybody works in a group and everybody should be equal,” said Raccioppi.

Girl Scout tables will be set up and ready to sell in your area starting on Feb. 10.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.