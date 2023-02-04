Girls high school basketball: Hawthorne, GHS among district champions

(WCJB) -Friday’s district championship games presented an opportunity for girls basketball teams throughout North Central Florida to achieve their goal of making it to the region tournament aspect of the postseason. While district champions receive an automatic bid to regionals, runners-up would have to qualify via an at-large berth.

In Class 1A-District 6, Hawthorne cruised to a a 64-48 win over Newberry, dealing the Panthers just their fifth loss in 26 games this season. De’Maya Adams starred for the Hornets (11-5), scoring 34 points. Sarah Beaulieu paced the Panthers with 18.

In Class 2A-District 4, Oak Hall took down top seed Meadowbrook Academy for the second time this season, 36-33. Eagles senior Kate Pickens scored the only two field goals by her team in the second half in a tight defensive struggle. Oak Hall (16-7) took the lead on free throws and held on. The Mustangs drop to 20-4.

In Class 3A-District 2, P.K. Yonge staged a fourth quarter rally to defeat Trinity Catholic, 51-47. The Blue Wave (14-3), who trailed 34-32 after the third, took down the Celtics (16-10) for the second time this season.

And in Class 6A-District 2, GHS defeated Chiles, 52-37 in the teams’ first meeting of the season. The Hurricanes (14-7) extended their winning steak to six, while snapping the Timberwolves’ (20-6) four-game roll.

After this weekend’s bracket unveiling from the FHSAA, 1A schools play region semis next Thursday, while schools 2A through 7A tip off in region quarterfinals on that same day.

