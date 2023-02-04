Girls high school basketball: Hawthorne, GHS among district champions

Oak Hall, P.K. Yonge contribute to big night for Alachua County schools in district finals
GHS, P.K. Yonge prevail at home
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -Friday’s district championship games presented an opportunity for girls basketball teams throughout North Central Florida to achieve their goal of making it to the region tournament aspect of the postseason. While district champions receive an automatic bid to regionals, runners-up would have to qualify via an at-large berth.

In Class 1A-District 6, Hawthorne cruised to a a 64-48 win over Newberry, dealing the Panthers just their fifth loss in 26 games this season. De’Maya Adams starred for the Hornets (11-5), scoring 34 points. Sarah Beaulieu paced the Panthers with 18.

In Class 2A-District 4, Oak Hall took down top seed Meadowbrook Academy for the second time this season, 36-33. Eagles senior Kate Pickens scored the only two field goals by her team in the second half in a tight defensive struggle. Oak Hall (16-7) took the lead on free throws and held on. The Mustangs drop to 20-4.

In Class 3A-District 2, P.K. Yonge staged a fourth quarter rally to defeat Trinity Catholic, 51-47. The Blue Wave (14-3), who trailed 34-32 after the third, took down the Celtics (16-10) for the second time this season.

And in Class 6A-District 2, GHS defeated Chiles, 52-37 in the teams’ first meeting of the season. The Hurricanes (14-7) extended their winning steak to six, while snapping the Timberwolves’ (20-6) four-game roll.

After this weekend’s bracket unveiling from the FHSAA, 1A schools play region semis next Thursday, while schools 2A through 7A tip off in region quarterfinals on that same day.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home

Latest News

Union County High School, Friday
Union County football team sends three to the next level
H.S. Hoops: Girls district title games
UCHS football players sign
Florida's Leanne Wong competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet against...
Leanne Wong’s two perfect 10.0′s lead UF gymnastics team past Arkansas