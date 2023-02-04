Leanne Wong’s two perfect 10.0′s lead UF gymnastics team past Arkansas

Florida extends its record-long unbeaten streak in SEC dual meets to a 26

Florida's Leanne Wong competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet against Georgia on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 3, 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WCJB) -Florida sophomore Leanne Wong scored a pair of perfect 10.0′s for the second time this season to lead the No. 2 Gator gymnastics team over No. 18 Arkansas on Friday night in Fayetteville. Wong earned perfect marks on both bars and beam as Florida prevailed, 197.875 to 197.400.

Wong claimed the all-around with a score of 39.775, edging teammate Trinity Thomas (39.700). Thomas took the event title on floor with a 9.950, while Florida senior Payton Richards won the vault at 9.925.

Florida extended its record-long unbeaten streak in SEC dual meets to a 26 in a row (25-0-1 over that stretch).

Florida says unbeaten on the season and returns home to face Missouri on Friday, Feb. 10. The meet is set to begin at 6:45 p.m.

