Marion County Fire Rescue holds memorial for fallen firefighter

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - MCFR officials held a memorial service early Saturday morning in honor of a fallen firefighter paramedic.

Allen Singleton, 32, was with Marion County Fire Rescue for six years before his passing on Jan. 28.

Friends, family, and members of the public were invited to mourn the loss of Singleton at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

MCFR also recently held a service for fallen firefighter paramedic Tripp Wooten on Jan. 13.

