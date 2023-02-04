Marion County Fire Rescue holds memorial for fallen firefighter

MCFR held a memorial service to honor firefighter paramedic Allen Singleton
MCFR held a memorial service to honor firefighter paramedic Allen Singleton(MCFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - MCFR officials held a memorial service early Saturday morning in honor of a fallen firefighter paramedic.

Allen Singleton, 32, was with Marion County Fire Rescue for six years before his passing on Jan. 28.

RELATED: ‘Our department is in pain’: Fire chief addresses mental health issues following firefighter deaths

Friends, family, and members of the public were invited to mourn the loss of Singleton at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

MCFR also recently held a service for fallen firefighter paramedic Tripp Wooten on Jan. 13.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

ACSO Sergeant Naomi Kaiser, Sergeant Jordan St. Clair, Sergeant Branden Garmon, and Acting...
Alachua County Jail gets new leadership: lieutenant, captain of security, more
A traffic crash occured in Marion County early Friday night
Traffic crash in Marion County temporarily shuts down highway
Clay County man arrested for deadly stabbing attack in Keystone Heights
Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, in connection...
Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts