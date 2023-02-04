National Rifle Association issues letter grades for Florida State Rep. candidates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Rifle Association issued letter grades for each Florida House of Representatives candidate on Friday.

The ranking, which goes from A+ to F, is determined based on the candidates’ stance on gun control policies.

Republican State Rep. candidate Charlie Stone is the NRA endorsed candidate, receiving an “A” for being pro-second amendment, both in and out of office. Stone has a 100% voting record with the NRA.

TRENDING: Marion County Fire Rescue holds memorial for fallen firefighter

Jose Juarez and Ryan Chamberlin, both Republican candidates, received “AQ” grades for showing pro-second amendment stances on the NRA questionnaire, but having no official voting record on second amendment issues.

Stephen Pyles received a “C” grade, which the NRA defines as a candidate with a mixed record on gun related issues.

Justin Albright was the only candidate with a “?” grade, meaning the NRA did not receive his questionnaire.

The primary election will take place on March 7.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.