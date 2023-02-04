Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday.

A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss.

They also say a celebration of life is being planned.

Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her activism for social reform in the city.

More information about a celebration of her life can be found on her Facebook page:

TRENDING: Family speaks exclusively to TV20 after OPD arrests man who sexually assaulted 80-year-old woman

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.