Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday.
A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss.
They also say a celebration of life is being planned.
Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her activism for social reform in the city.
More information about a celebration of her life can be found on her Facebook page:
