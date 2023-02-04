Traffic crash in Marion County temporarily shuts down highway

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash near Silver Springs blocked the east and westbound lanes of Highway 40 in Marion County early Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say that an R.V., a Ford sedan, and a van collided around 7:47 p.m. near 183 Avenue Road Friday night.

FHP troopers escorted one victim in serious condition to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Highway 40 has since been reopened.

