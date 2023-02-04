Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt.

Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December.

Deputies say a man was shot in the back during the October incident but the victim would not cooperate with investigators. Ross was arrested in December and is in custody.

Days was arrested on Wednesday and has since been released.

