Union County football team sends three to the next level

Tigers DL Markus Strong signs with the Oklahoma Sooners
Diston commits to ECU
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Three standouts from the Union County high school football team signed their national letter of intent on Friday. During the ceremony at the library at Union County high school.

Markus Strong will take his defensive talents to the University of Oklahoma. Strong had a terrific senior season after suffering a torn meniscus in his junior year and did not play a down. The senior recorded 33 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. Strong said, “It motivated me for my senior year, it was just like...my family, my childhood dreams, I’ve just always wanted to play football...keep playing, it’s what I love.” Strong is deciding between sports management or business as a major.

Daylan Diston will join the University of East Carolina after a successful high school career at splitback and safety. Diston was named as 1st team All-State in his senior year and led the state in interceptions. Diston said about why he chose East Carolina, “I chose them because the coach has been recruiting me for about a year now...and he got the job about 2 weeks ago...I was the first person he called, so I had to take it and be there with him.” Diston will major in business and someday wants to pursue a career in real estate.

Auntrell Ross is heading southeast to play for Keiser University in West Palm Beach. He will play football and run track in the NAIA. His dual speed ability made Union County into a top-ranked secondary during the 2022 season. Ross will major in computer science.

