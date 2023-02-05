Human Library event highlights discrimination and prejuidice

The event was held at Santa Fe College Blount Hall.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven speakers opened up to dozens of Gainesville residents during one interactive event.

Altrusa Gainesville and the Alachua County Library District hosted this Human Library event at Santa Fe College’s Blount Hall off of University Avenue.

The theme of this event was to “Unjudge someone.” Attendees known as “readers,” listened to “books,” or speakers, 20 minutes at a time.

These intimate groups helped raise questions from the audience to the speakers to help foster an environment of understanding.

Ester Tibbs, one of the organizers of this event, hopes to continue to host a Human Library annually.

“I might not think the same as you I might not worship the same as you I might dress differently I might differently I might love differently and i think the degree we can get passed those differences we will have more cohesive communities,” said Tibbs.

Each speaker is categorized as a member of the “13 pillars of prejudice” by the organization.

The 13 pillars of prejudice are as follows :

  • mental health
  • addictions
  • gender
  • religion
  • lifestyle
  • family relations
  • ethnicity
  • disabilities
  • health
  • occupation
  • sexual orientation
  • social status
  • victims

Each person in attendance got to listen to three speakers and then filled out a brief survey about their experience.

